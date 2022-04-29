Forest Green without Matty Stevens as they welcome Harrogate to the New Lawn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Forest Green without Matty Stevens as they welcome Harrogate to the New Lawn

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:17 pm
Matty Stevens is the only injury absence for Forest Green ahead of their game with Harrogate (Nigel French/PA)
Forest Green have no fresh injury concerns going into their clash with Harrogate.

Matty Stevens is the only long-term absentee for the side after sustaining an ACL injury that brought his season to an end.

Rob Edwards’ side secured promotion to League One with a goalless draw at Bristol Rovers.

The race for the League Two title will run down to the wire as Forest Green are top of the table but tied on points with already-promoted Exeter, who are second.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Harrogate, but manager Simon Weaver is still without a number of first-team players for the trip to the New Lawn.

Midfielder Lloyd Kerry is still expected to be sidelined with a hip issue.

Will Smith became the latest injury worry for the Sulphurites after rupturing his ACL against Northampton and will need surgery.

Harrogate are still without the services of Mark Oxley, Lewis Page, Josh Falkingham, Brahima Diarra, Lewis Richards and Ryan Fallowfield.

