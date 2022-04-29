Nathaniel Atkinson admits Hearts move has exceeded expectations so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Nathaniel Atkinson admits Hearts move has exceeded expectations so far

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 1:15 pm
Nathaniel Atkinson, right, is loving life at Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nathaniel Atkinson admits his move to Hearts has exceeded expectations so far.

The 22-year-old arrived at Tynecastle from Melbourne City in January and an injury to regular right-back Michael Smith has paved the way for the Australian to become a starter in a side which has secured third place in the cinch Premiership and reached the Scottish Cup final.

In addition, Atkinson also made his international debut in the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia last month.

“The first few months here have been good for me,” he said. “We finished third, secured European football, a place in the final and I’ve also made the national team so if you’d said I’d have all this 18 months ago, I don’t think I’d have believed you.

“I’ve probably played more than I expected when I first came. It was unfortunate for Smudge (Smith) that he picked up that injury and has been out for so long. It will be good to have him back soon because competition makes you improve.”

Atkinson is eager to end a dream season with Scottish Cup glory against Rangers at Hampden and qualification for the World Cup, with the Aussies having to overcome United Arab Emirates and Peru in the play-offs in June if they are to make it to Qatar.

“Now I’ve had a taste of it, I need to keep putting my best foot forward with my club,” he said of his international breakthrough. “I want to be involved in the play-offs and these games coming up (for Hearts) can put me in good stead for that if I keep performing.

“It’s a great ending to the season. The cup final then play-offs to get to the World Cup, it’s amazing.”

Atkinson – whose side host Ross County on Saturday – has struck up a strong bond with Hearts supporters and loves the fact they already have a song for him, to the tune of Following The Sun by Super-Hi x NEEKA.

“It’s pretty catchy, isn’t it?” he said. “I’ve found myself singing it a couple of times and (team-mate) Cammy Devlin likes to remind me of it at times. I’ve been surprised at how quickly the fans have taken to me.

“It’s a different culture to Australia. The fans here just eat and breathe football and will die for their club. They fill out the stadium every week and it’s nothing but a blessing to have that support.”

