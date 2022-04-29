Cardiff and Swansea condemn racist language in video from South Wales derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cardiff and Swansea condemn racist language in video from South Wales derby

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 1:47 pm
Video footage at the South Wales derby earlier this month appears to show Swansea striker Michael Obafemi, right, being the subject of a racial slur (Simon Galloway/PA)
Video footage at the South Wales derby earlier this month appears to show Swansea striker Michael Obafemi, right, being the subject of a racial slur (Simon Galloway/PA)

Cardiff and Swansea have condemned a video circulating on social media and containing racist language from the fixture between the two clubs on April 2.

The footage appears to show a Cardiff fan inside the stadium using a racial slur at Swansea forward Michael Obafemi, who scored twice in the visitors’ 4-0 South Wales derby win.

Cardiff have reported the matter to South Wales Police and discussed the video with anti-discrimination group Kick It Out.

“Cardiff City have spoken at length with Kick It Out on the matter, have passed evidence on to South Wales Police and will fully support their investigations,” the Sky Bet Championship club said in a statement.

“The club is disgusted by the deplorable, stomach-churning language and stands by football’s commitment to stamping out such abhorrent behaviour.

“There is no place for it in our sport or society.”

South Wales Police has confirmed the matter is being investigated.

A statement from the force said: “South Wales Police is aware of footage circulating on social media from Cardiff City’s home fixture against Swansea City at The Cardiff City Stadium on April 2.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information, or the individual himself, is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *140557.”

Obafemi’s Swansea colleague Joel Latibeaudiere shared the video on his Twitter account and said: “Disgraceful, @CardiffCityFC should ban this fan immediately.

“Social networks do nothing online, but this is someone who’s easily identified. Ban him!”

Latibeaudiere accompanied his post with the hashtag ‘NoRoomForRacism’.

Swansea players both past and present have been the subject of racial abuse.

Last year Swansea were the first EFL club to boycott social media during a seven-day protest against online abuse.

A club statement said: “Swansea City Football Club is aware of a video circulating on social media from the fixture against Cardiff City on April 2.

“We wholly condemn the abhorrent language used and we are actively working with South Wales Police and Cardiff City with their enquiries.

“There is no place for such behaviour in society, let alone football, and as a club we will unequivocally support our players and staff to help eradicate all forms of discrimination from the game.”

