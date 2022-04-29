Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will not be dragged into relegation fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will not be dragged into relegation fight

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 3:11 pm
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard welcomes Norwich on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard welcomes Norwich on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boss Steven Gerrard dismissed any fears of Aston Villa being dragged into a shock relegation scrap.

They host rock-bottom Norwich on Saturday eight points clear of the bottom three with six games left.

Villa are 15th in the Premier League and also play Burnley, just six points behind them, twice in their final run-in.

They have lost four of their last five and won just four of their last 15 top-flight outings but Gerrard remains confident they will avoid any late issues.

He said: “I only look forward and I only look up. Tomorrow poses a strong opportunity for us to put in a strong home win. I’m sure the table will look completely different come the final whistle tomorrow, if we put in the performance which deserves that.

“I’m concerned about Villa every minute of every day and I’ll continue to be concerned and focused for every minute moving forward.”

Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson remain out for Gerrard but Bertrand Traore is available after missing last week’s 0-0 draw at Leicester with a groin problem.

Norwich arrive knowing if they lose and Burnley win their crunch game at Watford they will be relegated back to the Championship.

The Canaries have lost nine of their last 11 games and are 10 points from safety with five games left.

Boss Dean Smith was sacked by Villa, and replaced by Gerrard, in November and faces the prospect of going down at his former club but his replacement says he will be given respect.

Gerrard added: “We’re very aware before and after the game there will be some emotion around. That’s deserved from Dean’s point of view, he did a fantastic job, he brought them up from the Championship to the Premier League. The respect for Dean before and after the game will be there.

“The important thing is when the game starts, the fans, players, myself are pushing for a real positive result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]