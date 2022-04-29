Jordan Thompson signs new Stoke deal By Press Association April 29, 2022, 2:27 pm Jordan Thompson has signed a new two-year deal at Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024. The 25-year-old signed for the Potters in January 2020 from Blackpool and has gone on to make 80 appearances since. The Northern Ireland international told Stoke’s website: “I’m delighted to be here and to extend my stay. I’m just looking forward to the future now. “This season I feel like we’ve played a lot of good football and I want to be part of a team that plays that way.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Paul Heckingbottom not focussing on play-off rivals after ‘big’ Blades win Pep Guardiola unsure if Kyle Walker will play again for Man City this season We had zero experience – Thomas Frank hails Brentford’s Premier League debut Michael Appleton urging men to check themselves for testicular cancer