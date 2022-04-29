Ange Postecoglou quick to make reference to Celtic’s 1967 European Cup triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ange Postecoglou was quick to reference Celtic’s 1967 European Cup triumph when asked whether Rangers had shown the way for Scottish clubs in Europe this season.

Rangers will take on Celtic on Sunday in the midst of a Europa League semi-final with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team 1-0 down ahead of their home leg against RB Leipzig.

Celtic exited three European tournaments this season but Hoops manager Postecoglou dismissed suggestions that Rangers had blazed a trail for Scottish football.

When asked whether Rangers’ run demonstrated how Scottish clubs can make their mark and whether it gave him a taste for next season, Postecoglou said: “Scottish clubs, including this one, have made their mark in Europe before, I don’t think we have learned anything new this year.

“Rangers have done very well and Giovanni has done a great job in getting them to the semi-finals. I guess from their perspective they are still in the tie and have an opportunity to get to a final, which is great.

“But if you want evidence of how well Scottish clubs can do in Europe, there’s a trophy I can show you just down the road here, mate.”