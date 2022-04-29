Ange Postecoglou quick to make reference to Celtic’s 1967 European Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ange Postecoglou quick to make reference to Celtic’s 1967 European Cup triumph

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 3:01 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has learned nothing from Rangers’ run (Robert Perry/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has learned nothing from Rangers' run (Robert Perry/PA)

Ange Postecoglou was quick to reference Celtic’s 1967 European Cup triumph when asked whether Rangers had shown the way for Scottish clubs in Europe this season.

Rangers will take on Celtic on Sunday in the midst of a Europa League semi-final with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team 1-0 down ahead of their home leg against RB Leipzig.

Celtic exited three European tournaments this season but Hoops manager Postecoglou dismissed suggestions that Rangers had blazed a trail for Scottish football.

When asked whether Rangers’ run demonstrated how Scottish clubs can make their mark and whether it gave him a taste for next season, Postecoglou said: “Scottish clubs, including this one, have made their mark in Europe before, I don’t think we have learned anything new this year.

“Rangers have done very well and Giovanni has done a great job in getting them to the semi-finals. I guess from their perspective they are still in the tie and have an opportunity to get to a final, which is great.

“But if you want evidence of how well Scottish clubs can do in Europe, there’s a trophy I can show you just down the road here, mate.”

