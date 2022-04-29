Barnsley hoping for good news on injured players ahead of Preston fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Barnsley hoping for good news on injured players ahead of Preston fixture

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 3:33 pm
Claudio Gomes is one of several players that will be assessed ahead of kick-off for Barnsley (Will Matthews/PA)
Claudio Gomes is one of several players that will be assessed ahead of kick-off for Barnsley (Will Matthews/PA)

Barnsley could welcome back a handful of players as they prepare for their final home game of the season against Preston.

Aapo Halme, Josh Benson, Devante Cole and Aaron Leya Iseka have been recent injury problems for the Reds but some of them could return in time for Saturday.

Brad Collins, Michal Helik and Jordan Williams will not return before the end of the season.

Midfielder Claudio Gomes has been out through illness recently and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Preston are waiting on the fitness of defender Andrew Hughes ahead of the trip to Oakwell.

The 29-year-old was forced off in the 71st minute of their 4-1 defeat to Blackburn after he suffered a gash to his big toe.

Striker Ched Evans missed the game on Monday with a toe injury and will also be assessed.

Midfielder Ryan Ledson and winger Tom Barkhuizen are ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal