Jay Dasilva expected to return when Bristol City host Hull

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 4:19 pm
Jay Dasilva should return (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Jay Dasilva should return (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Jay Dasilva is set for a return when Bristol City welcome Hull to Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The 24-year-old left-back was absent for the 3-1 win over Derby last weekend with an ankle injury, but City boss Nigel Pearson has declared Dasilva fit ahead of the game.

Eighteen-year-old Ayman Benarous is most likely to make way for Dasilva after he filled in at left-back against the Rams.

Alex Scott suffered a head injury last week and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved on Saturday.

Hull have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game.

Boss Shota Arveladze revealed his side emerged from their 3-0 win over Reading last weekend with a clean bill of health.

Defender Brandon Fleming returned in that game and should line up once again.

Midfielder Randell Williams, meanwhile, is back in training but will not be involved as he recovers from a long-term knee issue.

