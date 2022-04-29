Midfielder Ellis Iandolo suspended as Swindon welcome Barrow to County Ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Midfielder Ellis Iandolo suspended as Swindon welcome Barrow to County Ground

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 4:41 pm
Swindon will be without the suspended Ellis Landolo on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Swindon will be without the suspended Ellis Landolo on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Swindon will be without Ellis Iandolo for the visit of Barrow on Saturday.

The 24-year-old midfielder was given a second yellow card in their midweek victory over Forest Green and will face a one-match ban on the weekend.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott looks set to miss out again as he continues rehab on an injured shoulder.

Defenders Joe Tomlinson and Rob Hunt are both likely to miss the remaining games of the season.

Barrow could have Aaron Amadi-Holloway available for their trip to the County Ground.

The 29-year-old missed out on the Bluebirds’ 2-1 defeat to Exeter on Tuesday through injury but has since returned to training.

Midfielder Josh Kay is also available having served a one-match ban after receiving a second yellow card against Sutton earlier this month.

Defender Joe Grayson was an unused substitute in midweek as he continues to return from injury and could feature this time around.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal