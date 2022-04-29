Ipswich could be handed double boost for Charlton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ipswich could be handed double boost for Charlton clash

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 4:47 pm
Wes Burns, left, could return for Ipswich’s final game of the season (Nigel French/PA)
Wes Burns, left, could return for Ipswich's final game of the season (Nigel French/PA)

Ipswich could be boosted by the return to contention of Wes Burns and Sone Aluko for their home game against Charlton.

Burns (ankle) and Aluko (knee) returned to training this week after recently missing out through injury and could be added to Kieran McKenna’s squad.

Matt Penney will also be assessed after missing last week’s draw at Crewe due to a dead leg.

McKenna’s side are hoping to close the season with their first win in six matches.

Charlton forward Elliot Lee is hoping to be back in action after being sidelined for four games.

Lee returned to full training this week and could be added to Johnnie Jackson’s squad.

But Sam Lavelle (shoulder), Scott Fraser (knee) and Ben Purrington have not recovered from their respective injuries.

The Addicks, one place behind Ipswich in mid-table, are bidding for a third straight win.

