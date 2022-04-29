No new injury problems for Fulham ahead of their clash with Luton By Press Association April 29, 2022, 4:55 pm Aleksandar Mitrovic will be hunting a record goals haul for the season for Fulham (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fulham have no fresh injury issues ahead of Monday’s Championship clash with Luton. Marco Silva can select from a position of strength when hosting the hatters at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic drew a blank in Tuesday’s 1-0 home reverse to Nottingham Forest, but needs just two goals to beat Guy Whittingham’s second-tier record of 42 goals in a single campaign. Fulham can wrap up the title with a victory over play-off chasing Luton. Peter Kioso could continue at right wing-back for Luton. Fred Onyedinma missed the 1-1 draw with Blackpool due to a tight groin and will be a doubt again. James Bree should remain sidelined with a problematic ankle injury. Goalkeeper James Shea is a long-term absentee after knee surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Marco Silva charged with improper conduct after dismissal in Bournemouth clash Steve Cooper hails ‘brilliant win’ for Forest against champions-elect Fulham Fulham miss title chance as Forest move three points behind Bournemouth Marco Silva expected to select from unchanged squad when Fulham host Forest