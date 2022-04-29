Callum Davidson: Finishing outside bottom two would be unbelievable achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Callum Davidson: Finishing outside bottom two would be unbelievable achievement

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 5:29 pm
Callum Davidson is eyeing survival (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has challenged his side to complete a “phenomenal” cinch Premiership survival mission by hauling themselves out of the bottom two.

With four games to play, Saints are 11th, five points clear of last-placed Dundee and five points adrift of both Aberdeen and St Mirren, whom they host on Saturday.

As things stand, they will have to enter the end-of-season play-offs to try to secure their top-flight survival but Davidson is adamant the Perth side – who endured a 10-game losing streak through the winter – can still catch teams above them and get themselves to safety.

“The determination is to avoid the play-offs,” said the Saints boss. “We want to get above that. That’s our aim.

“It will be an unbelievable achievement if we can get to 10th from where we were. It would be phenomenal.

“We’re all striving to do it, and there’s a chance for us to do it, starting Saturday at 3pm.  In terms of trying to finish 10th, this is probably a must-win, although there are still a few games after that.”

Saints – who have lost just one game in their last five – are fuelled by the knowledge that a victory at home to struggling St Mirren would take them within two points of the Buddies.

“The incentive is there,” said Davidson. “First and foremost it’s about staying away from 12th. That’s the biggest thing considering where we were. Now it’s about trying to get points and catch teams above us.

“Can we put them under pressure? That’s what this game on Saturday is about. It’s just about trying to pick up as many points as we can and hopefully get another couple of wins between now and the end of the season which will put the teams above us under pressure.

“From where we were eight or nine games ago to where we are now, it gives us belief. All our remaining games are winnable but they’re also losable as well so we’ve got to make sure we’re mentally right.”

