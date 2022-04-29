Callum Davidson to select from unchanged squad as St Johnstone host St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will select from an unchanged squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to St Mirren.

Tony Gallacher (leg), Craig Bryson (ankle), Chris Kane (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) all remain on the sidelines.

None of this quartet are expected to feature again this season.

St Mirren pair Richard Tait and Eamonn Brophy are included in the squad despite going off with suspected broken feet against Hibernian last weekend.

The fracture fears were allayed and they both returned to light training on Friday but they remain doubtful for the game.

Defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both out, while Jordan Jones (shoulder) is doubtful.