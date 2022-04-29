Stuart Broad backs Ben Stokes as ‘brilliant’ captain – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association April 29, 2022, 5:59 pm File photo dated 25-07-2020 of England’s Stuart Broad (right) celebrates with Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes has been appointed as England’s new Test captain and says he is �honoured� to accept the role. Stokes takes over from Joe Root, who quit earlier this month after five years and a record 64 games in charge. Issue date: Thursday April 28, 2022. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 29. Cricket Stuart Broad backed his new skipper. Joe Root linked up with Yorkshire. 👋 @root66Give us a 🤩 below 👇 if you're excited to see Rooty back!#OneRose pic.twitter.com/sEgns9UGRT— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 29, 2022 KP swears by it. Turn your phone OFF at home at 7pm every single evening. I promise you’ll feel way better, sleep better and have a better start to the next day. I swear by it!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 29, 2022 Football Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson watched Manchester United’s game with Chelsea. Two legends. One photo. 📸❤️#MUFC | #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/Dy0goAZeak— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 29, 2022 Regrets for Cesar Azpilicueta. A pitty not being able to celebrate my 200th game as @ChelseaFC Captain with a win. Thank you for your support 💙 pic.twitter.com/KylRk8GaWQ— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 29, 2022 Harry Kane caught up with Jermain Defoe. Good catching up with @IAmJermainDefoe. Top striker with loads of knowledge to share. Good chatting about our time together at @SpursOfficial too. pic.twitter.com/0ASI1c5xtI— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 29, 2022 Fabian Schar signed a new deal at Newcastle. ✍️✍️ pic.twitter.com/kzmVw3Gmm9— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 29, 2022 Here to stay! 👊🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/OTRmDfSBIZ— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 29, 2022 Liverpool looked back at a late Divock Origi winner. 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 late Divock Origi winner in 2019 😍 pic.twitter.com/i7pX7kHkax— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 29, 2022 Chelsea midfielder Ji So-Yun announced she would leave the club in the summer. Eight incredible years with so many memories.Chelsea will miss you, Ji! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ItADUVMFsk— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 29, 2022 Tennis A coffee put a smile on Andy Murray’s face. Darts James Wade excelled in Dublin. What a night! Great feeling winning night 12 of the #PremierLeagueDarts in front of 8,000 amazing fans. Dublin 👏🏻Thank you all for the support. #TeamWade pic.twitter.com/Wu6YeTaeTT— James Wade (@JamesWade180) April 29, 2022 Formula One Daniel Ricciardo got into the groove. Moves like @DanielRicciardo. 🕺 #InternationalDanceDay pic.twitter.com/T9QwOSLsuo— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 29, 2022 Mick Schumacher enjoyed a bit of basketball. You don’t have to be tall, to play basketball🏀 @UnderArmour #TheOnlyWayIsThrough pic.twitter.com/OHQxd8OCTW— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) April 29, 2022 NFL The new crop of rookies were excited. This entire video has us 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/EqQ2YOSDWj— New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2022 Unbelievable moment with @DevinLloyd_ and @nflcommish. ❤️@Jaguars | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/T2YHZrQZh6— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022 Jordan Davis is dancing his way to Philly. 😅@jordanxdavis99 | @Eagles📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/PWq1l9z4TU— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022 I’m coming home!! #HereWeGo https://t.co/qHQdGZB942— Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett10) April 29, 2022 The moment Trent McDuffie got drafted by the Chiefs was incredible 🔥 @trent_mcduffie | @UW_Football | @Chiefs📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC. pic.twitter.com/fyFWb0ehYX— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Team GB curlers shine and Whizzy Rascal causes mayhem – Friday’s sporting social