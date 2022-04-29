Inverness score four times in first 30 minutes to swat aside Hamilton By Press Association April 29, 2022, 10:11 pm Shane Sutherland was among Inverness’ goal scorers (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Inverness go into the Scottish Championship play-offs buoyed by a 4-0 thumping of Hamilton in their final regular match of the season. Caley Thistle already knew they were guaranteed to finish third and played with freedom, scoring all four goals inside the first half an hour. Tom Walsh opened the scoring in the fourth minute, and a fine finish from Shane Sutherland doubled their advantage 11 minutes later. Walsh grabbed his second in the 22nd minute and Joe Hardy made it four with only 28 minutes on the clock, which proved more than enough to clinch the three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Boss Billy Dodds hails sparkling Caley Thistle power show against Hamilton Caley Thistle hit goal trail to hammer Hamilton Accies ahead of play-off clash Tom Walsh still has personal targets in mind as Caley Thistle prepare for play-offs Top-flight dream far from fantasy for Caley Thistle after earning third-spot finish