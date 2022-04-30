Khadija Shaw bags four as Manchester City Women hammer Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Khadija Shaw bags four as Manchester City Women hammer Brighton

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 2:22 pm
Khadija Shaw bagged four goals as Manchester City thrashed Brighton in the Women’s Super League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Khadija Shaw struck four goals as Manchester City thrashed Brighton 7-2 in the Women’s Super League.

Jamaica striker Shaw bagged a hat-trick in 58 minutes, though City only led 3-2 at half-time.

Caroline Weir, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp all found the net too, as City leapfrogged Manchester United into third place in the table.

Inessa Kaagman converted a penalty, before Julia Zigiotti Olme struck just ahead of half-time to hand Brighton a lifeline.

But City netted four times after the break to subdue the visitors.

Demi Stokes cut infield and beat several defenders before feeding Shaw to fire the opener, just three minutes into the clash.

Hemp blasted wide of the post after good work from Shaw as City pressed immediately again.

But the hosts hardly had to wait for their second, with Lucy Bronze taking charge of a goalmouth scramble to tee up Shaw to double City’s lead.

Hemp’s fine cross so nearly saw Shaw complete her hat-trick just 16 minutes in, but a good save saw Weir sweep home the rebound instead.

City were still 3-0 to the good just past the quarter-hour, however, leaving Brighton staring down the barrel right from the off.

Kaagman’s penalty seized the chance of a reprieve for the visitors, though, and when Zigiotti Olme hit the net Brighton turned around with a surprise route back into the contest.

City put paid to any ideas of a full comeback after the break though, as Keira Walsh’s smart ball set Shaw en route to that hat-trick.

Hemp then laid on Shaw’s next goal, with the Jamaica star rifling in her fourth strike of a profitable day.

Greenwood headed home from a corner for City’s sixth, before Hemp notched her 18th goal of the season at the death.

