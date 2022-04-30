Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s young English contingent can handle pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s young English contingent can handle pressure

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 2:26 pm
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s young English contingent can perform under pressure as they head into the final stages of the season (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s young English contingent can perform under pressure as they head into the final stages of the season.

Ahead of the weekend the Gunners were fourth in the table, two points clear of local rivals Tottenham as they look to put an end to their five-year exile from the Champions League, ahead of a game at West Ham on Sunday.

The race for a top-four spot has been far from straightforward for Arsenal, and they only bounced back from three straight defeats recently, following it up with wins against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is a contender for England honours (Adam Davy/PA)

Among those at the heart of Arsenal’s team are those putting forward their case for selection in Gareth Southgate’s England squad – Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White – and Arteta believes they can cope with the pressure that comes on the international stage.

“I think they are doing it in their clubs and I think that is really really important,” the Gunners manager said.

“The step (up) and the demands are not really that high because they are already really key and important players in their own clubs so they are used to the pressure.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed his young players to handle the pressure (John Walton/PA)

“The international level is something really different but I think they have the maturity and they have the capacity to sustain that level under pressure because they play every week in their clubs.”

With Arsenal close to securing a place in Europe next season, although the fight for a place in the Champions League could go the end of the season, the manager has admitted they will need a bigger squad to compete in multiple competitions.

“We are aware of that, that the squad as well and some of the contract and situations that we have, it is not manageable,” he said.

“We cannot have the capacity to share minutes and maintain the level of quality we require so obviously that is part of the plan.”

