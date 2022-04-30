Alfie May rescues late point as 10-man Cheltenham earn draw in Cambridge finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Alfie May rescues late point as 10-man Cheltenham earn draw in Cambridge finale

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 2:38 pm
Alfie May completed his brace at the death (Nick Potts/PA)
Alfie May completed his brace at the death (Nick Potts/PA)

Alfie May rescued a last-minute point as 10-man Cheltenham clinched a 2-2 draw at Cambridge on the closing day of the League One season.

The game burst into life after 22 minutes as both sides’ top scorers netted within a minute.

The U’s took the lead through Sam Smith’s 20th goal of the season, a fine low finish from the edge of the area, but the visitors were level straight from kick-off.

May latched onto a deflected shot before rounding Will Mannion and netting for the 25th time in the campaign.

Five minutes after half-time the hosts went back ahead, with Jack Iredale’s angled delivery into the box smashed home brilliantly on the volley by Smith.

Shilow Tracey should have extended the lead soon after but was denied by Scott Flinders, who also made a good stop from Liam Bennett’s blast.

Cheltenham played the last eight minutes with 10 men following Will Boyle’s second booking.

They still found time to equalise in the first minute of added time, May pouncing on a Jubril Okedina error to fire home and leave the visitors 15th as Cambridge ended the campaign a place higher.

