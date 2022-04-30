Wigan secure League One title with victory over Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Wigan secure League One title with victory over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 2:42 pm
Will Keane starred for Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Will Keane starred for Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wigan sealed promotion to the Championship as League One champions with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches.

Keane also won the division’s Golden Boot with 26 goals.

After a cagey start, Marko Marosi did well to claw Max Power’s 35-yard free-kick around the post.

Power later rattled the post with a free-kick from an acute angle, before the ball fortuitously bounced off Vela and over the line.

In the 50th minute, Keane doubled the advantage by sending Marosi the wrong way from the penalty spot after Tom Flanagan had handled Power’s strike.

Keane got his second 15 minutes later, getting the faintest of glances on James McClean’s inviting dead-ball delivery.

Daniel Udoh had the home team’s best chance late on but he could not bundle the ball past Ben Amos from point-blank range.

