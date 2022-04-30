Wes Burns bags brace as four-goal Ipswich end season with Charlton victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Wes Burns bags brace as four-goal Ipswich end season with Charlton victory

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 2:44 pm
Wes Burns netted a brace for Ipswich (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wes Burns netted a brace for Ipswich (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Two goals from leading scorer Wes Burns, a well-struck effort by Tyreeq Bakinson and a poacher’s finish from James Norwood secured Ipswich a 4-0 League One victory at home to Charlton.

Town swept into a two-goal lead in a blistering opening 11 minutes.

Bakinson opened the scoring when he rifled a 20-yard shot into the top corner of the Athletic goal and Burns extended the Ipswich lead with his 12th goal of the season.

Macauley Bonne had the ball in the net but his effort was ruled offside and Charlton almost reduced the arrears but were thwarted when Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton tipped a header from Jayden Stockley round the post.

Town extended their lead through Burns when he converted a cross from Bonne but Conor Washington should have replied for Charlton with just Walton to beat.

A wonderful move thrilled most of the 26,002 fans in the stadium which ended with Sam Morsy side footing the ball wide.

Charlton struck the crossbar through Stockley, Ryan Inniss powered a header narrowly wide and Walton was on hand to grab the ball following a scrabble in the Ipswich six-yard box.

Norwood rounded off the scoring in the dying moments when he drilled a shot past Nathan Harness from an acute angle.

