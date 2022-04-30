Sunderland boss Alex Neil: We got the job done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sunderland boss Alex Neil: We got the job done

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 3:44 pm
Alex Neil saw Sunderland secure a play-off place (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alex Neil admitted it was a case of “job done” after Sunderland secured a play-off spot with a 1-0 win at Morecambe.

A goal from Nathan Broadhead earned the Black Cats the three points they needed to seal a place in the top seven in Sky Bet League One, while Morecambe survived the drop as both Gillingham and Fleetwood lost.

Neil claimed his side were far from their best in a nervy game of few chances, but did what they had to do to keep their promotion hopes alive.

“We didn’t play particularly well but the simple fact is we got the job done and we got it done comfortably,” Neil said.

“We had a couple of chances to add a second in the second half and there were a few counter-attacks that we should have taken more advantage from, but at the end of the day our keeper didn’t have a save to make and it was job done.

“It was understandable that the game wasn’t an open one as they were playing for their lives and we were fighting for the play-offs, but it was all about the result and making sure we were in the play-offs.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams, who steered his side to safety after taking over from Stephen Robinson late in the season, said: “Although it wasn’t the result we wanted on the day, other scores went our way and we were able to stay in the division, which is what matters.

“We can celebrate tonight. It’s a bit difficult to celebrate avoiding relegation but we were in a difficult position when I came here.

“We’ve got through it though and it’s terrific that we’ve stayed up for the club and the fans and we can build on this.

“It has been a really difficult season for everyone involved with the club and I’m so pleased we’ll be playing League One football again next season.”

The visitors took the points with the only goal of the game in the 10th minute through the in-form Broadhead.

