Gareth Ainsworth proud as Wycombe seal play-off place

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 3:48 pm
Wycombe Wanderers’ manager Gareth Ainsworth (John Walton/PA)

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was proud as goals from Sam Vokes and Jordan Obita sealed their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs for the second time in three seasons.

Wanderers, relegated from the Championship 12 months ago, have always been in the mix for an immediate return and Ainsworth had faith.

“It’s job done and a new job to come,” he said, reflecting on a semi-final tie with MK Dons for a place at Wembley.

“I am so proud of the boys. The players stood up to the task. It’s not easy playing a team with nothing to lose.

“I always felt we could get in the play-offs and results went really well the other way for us but the boys had to do a job today and Burton put up a great fight.

“Wycombe Wanderers – we are in the play-offs. People wouldn’t have said that they fancied us to do that but I never stopped believing, the players never stopped believing and the fans didn’t stop believing either.

“David Wheeler didn’t stop believing on the final goal and he finally got his break to square it to Jordan and that saw the game off.”

Victory was important for momentum as Wanderers stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games.

“In the last 12 games nobody can touch us for form in this league and that says something,” Ainsworth said.

“With all the big teams in this league, little Wycombe are the form team going into the play-offs.

“We have a real big task in hand now, it’s going to be the Buckinghamshire play-offs which hasn’t happened before and I can’t wait.”

Gassan Ahadme briefly levelled for Burton, but Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “It is a defeat that we have cost ourselves.

“A defeat that we probably shouldn’t have. I thought we were really good in the game but there is a reason why they are up at the top and we are only down in 16th.

“Looking at the final third is where we are lacking. We should be calmer and better and that is where we need to improve significantly.

“I think we should have had more points over the season. I think we have had too many games like today where we should have won but didn’t but the aim has to be to score more goals for next season.

“That little bit of extra understanding and knowhow is important.”

