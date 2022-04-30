Johnnie Jackson: Catching up to do as Charlton end season with Ipswich thrashing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Johnnie Jackson: Catching up to do as Charlton end season with Ipswich thrashing

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 3:54 pm
Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton lost at Ipswich (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton lost at Ipswich (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson was disappointed with his side’s 4-0 League One loss at Ipswich on the final day, saying that it was a “timely reminder” of where they “are as a group”.

Addicks’ debut-making goalkeeper Nathan Harness had to pick the ball out of the net following two strikes from leading scorer Wes Burns and one each from Tyreeq Bakinson and a typical poacher’s goal from James Norwood.

Jackson, whose side ended the campaign 13th, said: “It was a timely reminder as to where we are as a group. The table doesn’t lie and we have a lot of catching up to do.

“It’s a really busy summer for the football club, it needs a rebuild and we need to recruit the right ones in the right areas and come back fighting next season.

“We have got a good core who will be coming back to us and if we have the right types in the right areas I’ve got no doubt that next season we can be at the other end of the league where we want to be.

“It’s the last game of the season and a lot of the lads on the football pitch are uncertain about their futures.

“A lot of our lads lost their edge today but it (the result) was disappointing.

“We have not ended up where we wanted to end up but there will be lots of lessons learnt. The season has gone but we have to dust ourselves down and be better next season.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said his side deserved the victory, saying it was a “really good performance” as they finished the season 11th in the table.

McKenna added: “It was a day that we wanted to give the supporters.

“First and foremost, I think they have deserved that, the way that they have got behind the team all season has been outstanding. They have been fantastic home and away.

“We knew there was going to be a big turnout today and we knew it was our responsibility to send them off with a positive feeling and we managed to do that.

“It was a very good performance. We get the first goal and that just opens the game up a little bit.

“We have had three seasons in League One and (we are) a long way off the play-off positions so there’s reason for that and things to reflect on and look at as a football club and make sure we have enjoyable days like today where we perform well and win games.

“But also that we are more robust and effective in winning games over a 46-game season in a very difficult and demanding league.”

