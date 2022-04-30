Liam Manning ‘proud’ after MK Dons hammer 10-man Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Liam Manning ‘proud’ after MK Dons hammer 10-man Plymouth

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 4:04 pm
Liam Manning’s MK Dons were convincing winners (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Liam Manning's MK Dons were convincing winners (Isaac Parkin/PA)

MK Dons boss Liam Manning was delighted with his side as they won 5-0 at 10-man Plymouth to cement third spot and secure a two-legged semi-final against Wycombe.

Scott Twine was Dons’ four-goal hero, scoring twice in each half, while Harry Darling got a headed goal just before half-time.

Plymouth – who slipped to seventh and missed out on a play-off spot – had midfielder Jordan Houghton dismissed for a second yellow for a foul just after Darling’s goal.

Manning said: “I am really proud of the players. We spoke a lot around controlling what we can and we knew we had to come and win, and what a performance!

“I thought the players were outstanding, the way they executed the game plan, the discipline, the basics – I thought they were outstanding today.

“Scott Twine scored four but it could have been more with the header, hitting the crossbar and another one. That’s what I love about him he’s never content and constantly striving to improve.

“He’s been terrific this year and he was outstanding today.

“You’d be lying if you were not disappointed about missing out on automatic promotion but what you have to do is congratulate Rotherham and Wigan.

“But you can’t throw all your emotion into one game.

“We have got business to do. You can’t feel sorry for yourself, you can’t carry a hangover into this week.

“We knew it was a potential so we just have to make sure we are ready to go.

“The pleasing thing second half was we showed respect to Plymouth, quite rightly so, by continuing to play with discipline, good focus and the guys are ready to go again – that is the biggest thing.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said: “Gutted not to make the play-offs. I felt the players over the course of the season deserved to be there.

“Today just wasn’t our day. We created two unbelievable chances to go ahead in the game and if they go in it could have been a different story.

“It’s something we worked on in training this week. We spoke about trying to get in behind their lines and penetrating passes and we created two brilliant opportunities.

“The ball has crossed their six yard box which we knew that would be our best chance to score so Luke (Jephcott) got himself in the right positions and you’d put your money on him to score but today they both went the wrong side of the post and that effectively changed the game.

“In the end we have been (beaten by) moments of quality by someone who has been voted best player in the league, so we have got to take it on the chin and move on.

“I thought the second yellow was harsh. Going up against MK Dons is hard enough with 11 players, never mind when you have only got 10.

“That killed the game in the second half, they were comfortable and – yeah – it could have been more.

“Once the fourth goal went in I just couldn’t wait for it to end.”

