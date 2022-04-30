Sarah Bern try double helps England beat France to secure Grand Slam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sarah Bern try double helps England beat France to secure Grand Slam

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 4:26 pm
England’s Sarah Bern was among the tries in Bayonne (PA Images/Mike Egerton)
Two tries from Bristol prop Sarah Bern helped England claim the Grand Slam with a 24-12 victory over France in ‘Le Crunch’ in Bayonne.

England produced a dominant first-half performance to lay the platform for an emphatic 23rd successive victory in the final match of the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations that enabled them to add the championship to the Triple Crown.

The Red Roses scored all their three tries before half-time to silence the capacity crowd at Stade Jean Dauger while centre Emily Scarratt, captaining the side in the absence of injured regular skipper Sarah Hunter, scored their only points in the second half through a penalty to add to her three conversions.

England’s 10th successive triumph over their world number three ranked opponents confirms their position as favourites for the World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

France, boosted by the return from injury of fly-half Caroline Drouin, got off to best possible start, capitalising on a knock-on by England fly-half Zoe Harrison to work number eight Romane Menager over for the game’s first try after just three minutes.

Drouin added the conversion but England struck back eight minutes later when Bern forced her way over for her first try, with Scarratt landing the extras.

England's acting captain Emily Scarratt kicked three conversions and a penalty (PA Images/Mike Egerton)
England’s acting captain Emily Scarratt kicked three conversions and a penalty (PA Images/Mike Egerton)

The Red Roses took full advantage of France’s indiscipline and malfunctioning line-out to pile on the pressure and it paid off after 16 minutes when second rower Abbie Ward profited from another rampant rolling maul to claim their second try.

The French struggled to get out of their own half and fell further behind after 26 minutes when Bern peeled off a rolling maul to grab her second try and Scarratt kicked her third conversion to make it 21-7.

The home side stemmed the tide but came up against a determined England defence, which managed to hold scrum-half Laure Sansus up over the line.

England's Zoe Harrison was shown a yellow card during the Six Nations decider (PA Images/Mike Egerton)
England’s Zoe Harrison was shown a yellow card during the Six Nations decider (PA Images/Mike Egerton)

England were temporarily reduced to 14 players three minutes into the second half when Harrison was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock on but they re-doubled their efforts to preserve their lead with the fly-half in the sin bin.

The French then had centre Maelle Filopon sent to the bin for a deliberate knock on, an offence which enabled Scarratt to extend England’s lead to 24-7 with a penalty.

Scarratt pulled off a try-saving tackle on replacement Emilie Boulard to snuff out any threat of a fightback, although prop Annaelle Deshayes did claim a consolation try after 66 minutes.

