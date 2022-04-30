Lewis Ferguson fires Aberdeen to valuable victory over Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lewis Ferguson fires Aberdeen to valuable victory over Dundee

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:08 pm
Lewis Ferguson was Aberdeen’s match-winner (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lewis Ferguson was Aberdeen’s match-winner (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lewis Ferguson’s second-half penalty earned Aberdeen a vital 1-0 win over rock-bottom Dundee and all-but extinguish any fears of being hauled into the cinch Premiership relegation dogfight.

Ferguson coolly slotted home his 16th goal of the season after Jonny Hayes had been brought down amid a ruck of bodies, and it was probably just about deserved for the home side.

Dundee had been looking to build on a run of three straight draws and close the five-point gap to St Johnstone, but went into the game without a win in manager Mark McGhee’s 10 games in charge.

They were without goalkeeper Ian Lawlor through illness, with Harrison Sharp stepping in between the sticks, while former Don Niall McGinn started in place of Shaun Byrne.

Aberdeen, with just one win to show for Jim Goodwin’s eight games as manager, brought in Calvin Ramsay and top scorer Christian Ramirez for Funso Ojo and the suspended Ross McCrorie.

They had an effort straight from the kick-off as Ferguson launched a shot from the halfway line narrowly over Sharp’s crossbar, and the Dons would go on to enjoy the better of the opening stages, though without troubling the goalkeeper.

Dundee edged their way into the match with their press on the Dons defence causing problems for the home side.

Their first chance came after Danny Mullen’s shot from the edge of the box was blocked, raising claims of a handball. Those were denied, and so too was Paul McGowan’s follow-up as Joe Lewis saved at point-blank range.

The press came into play when Max Anderson robbed Ferguson on the edge of his own area shortly after, forcing Lewis into a fine diving stop from Mullen.

And the Aberdeen keeper completed a hat-trick of saves when he again reacted well to save after David Bates’ clearance came off Paul McMullan from a McGinn cross.

The home side had a penalty claim of their own when Jack MacKenzie went down under the challenge of Cammy Kerr just moments after the interval, but referee Willie Collum instead signalled for a corner.

Both sides looked lively now, with Vicente Besuijen flashing a low shot wide of the far post, before at the other end, a Ryan Sweeney header was cleared off the line by Calvin Ramsay.

The deadlock was finally broken after 73 minutes when Ferguson neatly chipped down the middle of the goal from 12 yards after Collum had pointed to the spot.

Though Dundee had chances to level through substitute Josh Mulligan and striker Mullen, the solitary goal was enough to settle the match.

