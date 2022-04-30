Tranmere keep play-off hopes alive by beating already-relegated Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tranmere keep play-off hopes alive by beating already-relegated Oldham

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:12 pm
Kane Hemmings (PA)
Kane Hemmings (PA)

Josh Hawkes and Kane Hemmings scored as Tranmere heaped more misery on already-relegated Oldham with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Hawkes struck in the 27th minute and Hemmings sealed victory in the second half as the hosts, who sit two points off a play-off place with one game to go, strolled to victory against a lacklustre Latics side.

Hawkes had skewed horribly wide with an early chance when left unmarked at the back post.

But when a brisk passing move saw Tranmere work the ball to him at the edge of the box, he drilled his finish past Jayson Leutwiler’s right hand and inside the foot of the post.

Oldham, already preparing for non-league football next term, offered precious little in the first half, with a set-piece header from Will Sutton that cleared the bar their only contribution of note.

Tranmere’s half-time lead should have been more than a single goal but Hemmings was denied by Leutwiler after a neat through ball from Elliott Nevitt.

Hemmings made no mistake when he was given a second chance just after the hour mark, however, deservedly doubling Rovers’ lead when Lewis Warrington picked him out in space.

And Oldham were denied a late consolation by Tranmere keeper Joe Murphy, who got down well to turn Jack Stobbs’ effort behind.

