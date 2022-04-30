Greg Kiltie strike earns St Mirren crucial win over St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Greg Kiltie strike earns St Mirren crucial win over St Johnstone

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:14 pm
Greg Kiltie scored the only goal as St Mirren beat St Johnstone (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Greg Kiltie scored the only goal as St Mirren beat St Johnstone (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Greg Kiltie’s precise second-half finish proved to be the winner as St Mirren claimed a priceless 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The midfielder steered home Alex Greive’s cutback to settle a tight contest as they move to the brink of safety, eight points clear of the cinch Premiership relegation play-off spot with three games remaining.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, were unable to build on consecutive home victories and failed to have a shot on target in a poor performance that leaves them marooned in 11th spot.

The hosts’ starting line-up showed just one difference from last Saturday’s draw against Dundee as Tom Sang came into the backline in place of Dan Cleary.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson made three changes from their 1-0 defeat against Hibernian last time out as they looked to end a wretched run of four straight league defeats, with Kiltie, Alex Gogic and Greive coming into the side.

Despite their poor run of form, it was the visitors who came flying out of the traps and they almost took the lead after 30 seconds as Greive went through on goal but St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark got down low to his left to make a crucial save.

St Mirren had the hosts camped in their own half for the opening stages and Kiltie had a shot blocked before Richard Tait whistled a low effort wide.

St Johnstone grew into the game and had their first effort in the 22nd minute, Callum Hendry swivelling neatly in the box but just missing the target with his right foot.

After the frantic opening, the rest of the first half reflected the sides’ league positions and what was at stake, with both teams failing to muster anything of note in an attacking sense.

The second period looked to be going in the same direction as the first before the away side broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with one of the first moves of real quality in the match.

Gogic released Greive down the left with an inch-perfect through ball and his cut-back found Kiltie, who steered a first-time shot low into the far corner with his left foot.

St Mirren looked to add to their lead and Curtis Main had two efforts off target, while the hosts were disappointing in attack and their fans vented their frustration as referee Andrew Dallas changed his mind on a Main handball just outside the area.

Callum Davidson was next to direct his fury in the direction of the officials as St Mirren’s Marcus Fraser was booked for a late tackle after escaping a card for a handball earlier in the second period.

The St Johnstone manager sent on four substitutes but they failed to make much of an impact, and aside from a last-minute Jamie McCart header which drifted wide, the visitors saw out the match in relative comfort to secure a huge victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal