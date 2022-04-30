Sutton suffer play-off blow as long unbeaten home run ended by Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sutton suffer play-off blow as long unbeaten home run ended by Bradford

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:18 pm
Charles Vernam scored twice as Bradford thrashed Sutton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradford ended play-off contenders Sutton’s 19-game unbeaten home run with an emphatic 4-1 win.

Charles Vernam scored twice for Mark Hughes’ side, taking his tally to eight for the season, before Yann Songo’o and Andy Cook wrapped it up late on.

Sutton went close after 90 seconds when Donovan Wilson set up Will Randall for a first-time shot against the post.

But Bradford responded well with Dion Pereira, Liam Ridehalgh and Vernam all testing home keeper Dean Bouzanis.

The visitors then took a 16th-minute lead as Vernam headed home from Luke Hendrie’s cross.

Jamie Walker lobbed another shot onto the roof of the net as Bradford controlled the first half.

Sutton came back out a lot brighter and were level 10 minutes into the second half as Alistair Smith fired a superb strike into the top corner.

Bradford restored their lead in the 77th minute with Vernam sliding home his second goal from Ridehalgh’s cross.

Defender Songo’o (85) added a third from close range from Elliot Watt’s corner before sub Cook scored in stoppage time.

