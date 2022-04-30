Forest Green lose top spot for first time since September with Harrogate defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Forest Green lose top spot for first time since September with Harrogate defeat

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:18 pm
Lloyd Kerry (right) scored harrogate’s third goal at Forest Green (Jacob King/PA)
Lloyd Kerry (right) scored harrogate's third goal at Forest Green (Jacob King/PA)

Harrogate proved to be Forest Green’s promotion party poopers as Rovers relinquished top spot in League Two for the first time since September.

Jack Muldoon put Harrogate ahead from the spot in the first half before Jamille Matt netted the equaliser with his 19th goal of the season, again from the penalty spot.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond regained the lead for Harrogate a minute after the restart and substitute Lloyd Curry made it 3-1 after 72 minutes.

A high-octane first half saw Forest Green open with poise – Baily Cargill nodding wide from a Nicky Cadden cross and Jack Aitchison fizzing over from the edge of the box.

Harrogate keeper Joe Cracknell kept the scoreline blank by clawing away a point-blank Matt header.

Harrogate nosed ahead against the run of play when Kane Wilson tripped Diamond in the box for Muldoon to send Luke McGee the wrong way from the spot on 40 minutes.

Rovers replied in first-half stoppage-time – Matt striking from the spot after Wilson had been tripped in the box by Town captain Warren Burrell.

A minute after the restart Rovers were caught cold as Diamond picked his spot from the edge of the box to regain the lead for Town.

Simon Weaver’s side made it 3-1 with 18 minutes left, substitute Kerry thumping the ball home as Rovers surrendered top spot to Exeter.

