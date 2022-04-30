Ollie Palmer gives Wrexham victory over Southend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ollie Palmer’s 22nd goal of the season proved enough for promotion-chasing Wrexham to beat Southend 1-0 in the Vanarama National League.

The 30-year-old has now scored 14 in 19 matches since joining from AFC Wimbledon in January.

Palmer made the crucial breakthrough for the second-placed side just two minutes after the interval, converting Jordan Davies’ cross at the far post.

The striker was narrowly wide with a spectacular effort from inside his own half in added time with Southend goalkeeper Steve Arnold out of position having gone upfield for a corner.

Hosts Wrexham were indebted to goalkeeper Christian Dibble for an important save to deny Jason Demetriou and secures a victory which keeps up the pressure on leaders Stockport.