Ollie Palmer gives Wrexham victory over Southend By Press Association April 30, 2022, 5:24 pm Ollie Palmer's goal was enough for Wrexham to beat Southend (Tess Derry/PA) Ollie Palmer's 22nd goal of the season proved enough for promotion-chasing Wrexham to beat Southend 1-0 in the Vanarama National League. The 30-year-old has now scored 14 in 19 matches since joining from AFC Wimbledon in January. Palmer made the crucial breakthrough for the second-placed side just two minutes after the interval, converting Jordan Davies' cross at the far post. The striker was narrowly wide with a spectacular effort from inside his own half in added time with Southend goalkeeper Steve Arnold out of position having gone upfield for a corner. Hosts Wrexham were indebted to goalkeeper Christian Dibble for an important save to deny Jason Demetriou and secures a victory which keeps up the pressure on leaders Stockport.