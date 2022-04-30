Nicky Featherstone on the spot to help Hartlepool hit back to draw at Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Nicky Featherstone on the spot to help Hartlepool hit back to draw at Scunthorpe

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:28 pm
Nicky Featherstone levelled for Hartlepool against Scunthorpe (Will Matthews/PA)
Nicky Featherstone levelled for Hartlepool against Scunthorpe (Will Matthews/PA)

Scunthorpe’s long Football League farewell continued with a 1-1 home draw against Hartlepool.

Without a victory in 15 games and already relegated, they were against opposition who have now not won in eight.

Boss Keith Hill pitched seven teenagers into his starting XI and one of them, goalkeeper Owen Foster, saved comfortably from Pools’ Omar Bogle when the striker was clear on goal.

Pools could have been out of sight by half-time but struggled in front of goal and skipper Nicky Featherstone was denied by a late block by Ryan Delaney.

But the home side took the lead after 49 minutes. A loose ball by Pools’ Tom Crawford was intercepted and Cameron Wilson broke away to net his first career goal.

Foster then saved again from Bogle, pushing a shot against the post.

However, Pools levelled after 72 minutes when Luke Molyneux was tripped in the area and Featherstone scored confidently from the spot.

The game was halted for three minutes after tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch by angry home fans while four of them ran onto the pitch to protest to minimal effect.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal