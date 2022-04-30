Exeter go top of the League Two table with a vital draw against Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Exeter go top of the League Two table with a vital draw against Northampton

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:28 pm
Sam Nombe scored Exeter’s equaliser to send them top of the table (John Walton/PA)
Sam Nombe scored Exeter's equaliser to send them top of the table (John Walton/PA)

Exeter went top of League Two with a 1-1 draw at Northampton who are now level on points with Bristol Rovers in the battle for the third automatic promotion spot.

The Cobblers needed to win both remaining games to be guaranteed promotion but Sam Nombe cancelled out Mitch Pinnock’s superb opener to open the door to Rovers and Port Vale.

Cameron Dawson produced a good stop from Josh Eppiah to deny the home side an early lead but Exeter were the better team in the first half.

They only created one real clear chance though as Matt Jay shot straight at Liam Roberts, and it was Northampton who led at the break thanks to a superb piece of play by Pinnock.

He received possession from Sam Hoskins, skipped past a defender and thundered a brilliant low volley into the bottom corner.

Roberts superbly kept out Timothee Dieng early in the second half before Eppiah missed a great chance to double the home side’s lead.

That proved to be the pivotal moment as Exeter equalised with 20 minutes to go when Nombe scored, flicking in Jake Caprice’s left-wing cross.

