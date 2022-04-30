Exeter go top of the League Two table with a vital draw against Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter went top of League Two with a 1-1 draw at Northampton who are now level on points with Bristol Rovers in the battle for the third automatic promotion spot.

The Cobblers needed to win both remaining games to be guaranteed promotion but Sam Nombe cancelled out Mitch Pinnock’s superb opener to open the door to Rovers and Port Vale.

Cameron Dawson produced a good stop from Josh Eppiah to deny the home side an early lead but Exeter were the better team in the first half.

They only created one real clear chance though as Matt Jay shot straight at Liam Roberts, and it was Northampton who led at the break thanks to a superb piece of play by Pinnock.

He received possession from Sam Hoskins, skipped past a defender and thundered a brilliant low volley into the bottom corner.

Roberts superbly kept out Timothee Dieng early in the second half before Eppiah missed a great chance to double the home side’s lead.

That proved to be the pivotal moment as Exeter equalised with 20 minutes to go when Nombe scored, flicking in Jake Caprice’s left-wing cross.