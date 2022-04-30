Huddersfield guarantee top-four finish following Championship win at Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Huddersfield guarantee top-four finish following Championship win at Coventry

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:32 pm
Tino Anjorin netted Huddersfield’s second goal (Nigel French/PA)
Tino Anjorin netted Huddersfield's second goal (Nigel French/PA)

Huddersfield guaranteed a top-four finish following an entertaining narrow 2-1 Championship win at Coventry.

Harry Toffolo scored his fourth goal in six games on the stroke of half-time to put the Terriers ahead.

Tino Anjorin then made the game safe with a composed penalty 11 minutes from time.

Viktor Gyokeres pulled back a consolation goal in stoppage time but it was too little too late.

It means Huddersfield will now face either Luton, Sheffield United or Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-finals.

Martyn Waghorn had a shot deflected just wide for the Sky Blues following a lively start to the game.

Dom Hyam had an overhead kick blocked, before Waghorn had another shot diverted for a corner as Coventry began to up the pressure.

But their rhythm was disrupted following a long spell of treatment for Michael Rose and Kyle McFadzean following a clash between the two.

The fans paid tribute to Huddersfield fan Daryl Hopson in the 31st minute following his recent death, following a battle against cancer.

Callum O’Hare blasted wide after Jamie Allen played him in following a poor clearance, while Ben Wilson saved a Jordan Rhodes shot after 34 minutes following a rare break from the Terriers.

Lee Nicholls got down well to save a Hyam attempt after Waghorn teed him up and Allen had a volley from the edge of the box saved by the Town goalkeeper five minutes before the break.

Gustavo Hamer had a strike blocked for a corner as City continued to press for the opener, but they were hit with a sucker punch when Toffolo curled in a beauty from just outside the box to put Huddersfield ahead.

The advantage could have been even greater in stoppage time, but Duane Holmes could only find the side netting after going around the goalkeeper.

Hamer had a shot comfortably saved and Waghorn headed over as the hosts started strongly after the break.

Toffolo just failed to get on the end of a Scott High cross after a good move by Huddersfield, while Rhodes missed a glorious chance to double the visitors’ lead when he fired wide from six yards out.

O’Hare had a shot saved by Nicholls just after the hour mark as Gyokeres opened up the defence and Wilson made a key save after 75 minutes when he got the better of Danny Ward in a one-on-one situation.

But Huddersfield sealed the points four minutes later when Anjorin coolly slotted home from the penalty spot after Lewis O’Brien was brought down by Wilson.

Gyokeres pulled a goal back at the death after O’Hare set him up.

