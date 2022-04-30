Five star Bristol City ease past Hull with thumping Championship victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Five star Bristol City ease past Hull with thumping Championship victory

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:40 pm
Chris Martin netted a brace for Bristol City (David Davies/PA)
Bristol City’s three-pronged attack tore Hull apart in a thumping 5-0 Championship victory at Ashton Gate.

By the 35th minute, Andreas Weimann, Antoine Semenyo and Chris Martin had all found the back of the net, with Weimann and Martin adding further goals in the second half.

Weimann took advantage of goalkeeper Nathan Baxter’s ill-judged rush towards the edge of his penalty area to shoot his 21st goal of the season after six minutes.

Semenyo doubled the advantage after 33 minutes, breaking onto Weimann’s pass to shoot low past Baxter and then set up a Martin tap-in with low cross from the left to make it 3-0.

Martin won a tackle near the halfway line and broke clear to slot the fourth ine minutes after the break. And Weimann completed the scoring with an impudent chip eight minutes from time.

Both Semenyo and Weimann received standing ovations when substituted in the closing stages as Robins fans celebrated an exhilarating final home game of the season.

The hosts were almost in front after three minutes when Baxter advanced only to see Martin’s header loop over him. Sean McLoughlin got back to clear the effort off the line.

The goalkeeper failed to learn his lesson and was out of position again when Weimann opened the scoring.

Hull almost levelled two minutes later when striker Tom Eaves unleashed a vicious volley from the right corner of the box, which was palmed over by Dan Bentley.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh wriggled his way into Bristol’s penalty area after 27 minutes, only to shoot over, and Keane Lewis-Potter had a firm header saved by Bentley.

But the response from the home side was swift and Martin was only just wide with a 32nd-minute volley on the turn.

The two goals in quick succession had home fans on their feet and there was a party atmosphere as half-time approached.

Within moments of the second half starting, Semenyo was in on goal again, but his shot lacked the power to beat Baxter.

Hull had made a change at the break, sending on Regan Slater for Eaves.

Brandon Fleming volleyed over as the visitors attacked the end where their travelling supporters were situated, but Martin’s second goal put an end to any hopes of a revival.

Still the visitors pressed forward. Bentley had to save a curling effort from Fleming and Richard Smallwood sliced the ball badly wide when teed up by Lewis-Potter.

The hosts remained dangerous themselves and Weimann picked his spot from inside the box to set the seal on a day which saw him dominate the club’s Player-of-the-Season awards.

