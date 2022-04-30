Solihull Moors keep top-three hopes alive with win at Weymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Solihull Moors keep top-three hopes alive with win at Weymouth

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:42 pm
Andrew Dallas scored his 21st goal of the season in Solihull Moors’ 4-2 win at Weymouth (Joe Giddens/PA)
Solihull Moors kept the pressure on third-placed Halifax with a convincing 4-2 victory at relegated Weymouth.

The West Midlands side are still two points behind their West Yorkshire rivals, 1-0 winners over Yeovil, in the quest for the second play-off place in the Vanarama National League.

Defender Harry Boyes gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead and Ollie Harfield’s own goal handed them a 2-0 half-time lead.

James Clarke extended their advantage midway through the second half only for Tyler Cordner to pull one back for the hosts.

However, Andrew Dallas’ 21st of the season in the 90th minute ensured Tom Blair’s goal in added time was merely a consolation.

