Halifax secure play-off place by beating Yeovil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Halifax secure play-off place by beating Yeovil

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:44 pm
The Shaymen now sit in third place, two points clear of Solihull Moors, with three games left (Isaac Parkin/PA)
The Shaymen now sit in third place, two points clear of Solihull Moors, with three games left (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Halifax confirmed their place in the Vanarama National League play-offs with a 1-0 win over Yeovil.

The home side threatened during the opening exchanges, with a close-range effort from Billy Waters deflected wide before Yeovil forward Josh Neufville saw his shot rattle the crossbar.

Just after the hour mark, Waters saw another shot cleared off the line before Zac Dearnley turned in a cross from Tyrell Warren to finally break the deadlock with just seven minutes left.

Halifax sit in third place, two points clear of Solihull Moors, as they head into the final three games of the regular season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal