Aldershot beat Notts County to secure survival

Aldershot confirmed their survival in the National League as they claimed a 3-1 win over 10-man Notts County at the EBB Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the eighth minute when Mikael Ndjoli smashed home from close range following Tommy Willard’s neat cut-back.

County equalised midway through the first half after Ruben Rodrigues was brought down inside the area and Cal Roberts stepped up to finish past Ethan Ross from the spot.

Aldershot regained their advantage in the 34th minute, Willard turning from provider to finisher when Jayden Harris set him through before smashing home.

The hosts sealed all three points with a third goal in the 88th minute courtesy of Sinclair Armstrong when he was put through by Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong before cutting in and firing into the top corner.

Dion Kelly-Evans was sent off in stoppage time for County for a second yellow card.