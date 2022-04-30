King’s Lynn relegated from National League after Eastleigh snatch dramatic draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King’s Lynn’s relegation from the Vanarama National League was confirmed following a dramatic 3-3 draw against Eastleigh at The Walks.

Tommy Widdrington’s side had needed to win all their remaining fixtures then hope Aldershot lost all of theirs to avoid the drop and took the lead through Gold Omotayo just before half-time.

The Spitfires, though, turned the match around in the second half when Tyrone Barnett headed in from a corner before Vincent Harper raced clear to score with 13 minutes left.

Ross Barrows then made it 2-2 with a header in the 89th minute and Omotayo struck his second of the game in stoppage time – only for Eastleigh substitute Michael Kelly to convert a penalty with what was the final kick of the game to send the Linnets down.