Jim Goodwin admits to Aberdeen relief after Dundee win eases relegation fears

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 6:14 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was relieved to celebrate victory (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admitted to a sense of relief after his side claimed only a second cinch Premiership win under his tenure after beating Dundee 1-0.

The three points, secured thanks to Lewis Ferguson’s 73rd-minute penalty, all but ended fears of Aberdeen dropping into the relegation play-off place currently occupied by St Johnstone, and keeps them in the hunt for seventh place.

Goodwin said: “To win any game is enjoyable. There was a lot of pressure and a bit of anxiety throughout the game from both sets of players.

“I’m pleased my guys were able to handle it, particularly in the second half.

“Relief is a good word to describe how we’re feeling. The players certainly aren’t jumping about in the dressing and high-fiving each other. We’re in a really poor place in the league.

“The most important thing was winning the game and it didn’t really matter how we did that.”

Dundee manager Mark McGhee insists his side can still avoid automatic relegation despite their defeat.

The Dark Blues prop up the Premiership standings with 26 points, five adrift of second-bottom St Johnstone.

McGhee said: “It’s the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve lost again because we didn’t take our chances.

“That’s an improvement, and I’m thrilled with our performance. We’ve got to live with not taking chances.

“I believe if we win our last three games we’ll be in the play-offs. Our form over the past four games, three draws before today, gives us belief we can win the upcoming games and get ourselves up into the play-offs.”

The deciding moment in the match at Pittodrie came 17 minutes from time when Ferguson coolly slotted home his 16th goal of the season after Jonny Hayes had been brought down amid a ruck of bodies.

McGhee said of the incident: “I’ve seen the penalty that was given and I think there is contact, albeit accidental, therefore the penalty decision was correct.”

