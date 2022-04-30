Cardiff boss Steve Morison has transfer targets already lined up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cardiff boss Steve Morison revealed that he already has players lined up to boost the Welsh club’s firepower next season.

The Bluebirds’ starting XI in a 1-1 home draw against Birmingham only boasted 11 goals between them during almost 250 collective appearances for the club this term.

In the end, it took an 82nd-minute penalty from Will Vaulks to cancel out Jeremie Bela’s first-half strike for the visitors and Morison is acting quickly to address the squad’s lack of a cutting edge ahead of 2022-23.

He said: “We have people in the building who can score goals. It’s just about confidence and getting in the right areas to take chances.

“We get into that area of the pitch by playing really good football but the top teams have the best players in that area of the pitch and we will be looking at bringing in new people to help in that respect this summer.

“We’ve got some good stuff done already recruitment wise and will be getting more done, but people are at clubs now so nothing can happen until June 1.

“Hopefully, people will be true to their word because I’m sure everybody will be pleased with the players we are bringing in.”

Morison went on to add that his side deserved a share of the spoils following a run of four straight defeats, saying: “They had one counter attack and one moment after that but I thought we dominated the game from start to finish.

“We’ve just got to get better in the final third and we saw that as clear as day. But we got the penalty and put it away, so I’m pleased the players stuck at it and gave it a right go, because I didn’t want to sign off with a loss in our last home game.”

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Jordan James missed an excellent chance to settle matters for Birmingham shortly before former Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge gave away the penalty that saw his old team snatch a share of the spoils.

But Blues boss Lee Bowyer refused to lay the blame for failing to get maximum points at James’ feet.

“The ball was put on a plate for young Jordan by Onel (Hernandez) but I won’t be criticising him because what I saw was a 17-year-old putting himself in that situation and getting himself in the box to get that chance,” Bowyer said.

“He didn’t then blast it over the bar – he was in full control and tried to do the right thing, but the ball just slid wide.

“It was the chance that would have put the game to bed, but we’ve said that so many times this season and I’m disappointed that we didn’t win the game because I felt we were the better side for large periods. We also defended really well and didn’t seem troubled in general play until they got the penalty.

“I thought we had controlled the game up to that point and should have taken full advantage of that in the first half. Then, we should have got another goal in the second half from a couple of good chances.

“But we didn’t and a 1-0 lead still leaves things open for them to get a draw and that’s what happened. We didn’t do much wrong, but it was another case of giving two points away.”