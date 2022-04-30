Carlisle have ‘so much scope for improvement’ next season – Paul Simpson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Carlisle have ‘so much scope for improvement’ next season – Paul Simpson

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 7:16 pm
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson (Tim Goode/PA)
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson (Tim Goode/PA)

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson’s biggest wish is for the club to be in a stronger position next season after winning their last home game of the League Two campaign 2-1 against Stevenage.

Joe Riley and Lewis Alessandra scored within 11 second-half minutes at Brunton Park.

Luke Norris bagged a late penalty, but the Cumbrians held on for a victorious send off to their home fans after a tough season.

“I’m never one for sitting and making bold statement about where we are going to be, but I want it to be better, I want the whole club to be better,” said Simpson.

“There is so much scope for improvement in all areas of the football club. It’s up to myself and the club to work together to try and make things better on and off the grass.

“The supporters will turn up in their numbers if we put on an entertaining product out there.

“I thought we entertained them today. We had two really good goals. It’s something to build on, but that’s all it is.”

Simpson saved the club from a potential relegation to non-league, which was a stark possibility before he returned to Brunton Park in February.

And he is set to stay after revealing he is trying to sell his Derby home. He and wife Jackie, who are currently renting a place off a friend, are hoping to buy a house in the local area.

Simpson added: “Now we’ve got the Stevenage challenge out the way the next challenge is selling the house.

“Me and Jackie really want to be up here, we’ve found a house we really like.

“We just need to get that one sold and go full steam ahead.

“It probably won’t happen until pre-season, but luckily I’ve got a friend who’s letting me rent one up here.”

Stevenage slumped to a second straight defeat and manager Steve Evans said: “It’s a disappointing way to end on our travels.

“I think it’s a game of chances today. They were the better team for the first 20 minutes before we changed our shape.

“But we missed a few chances and then we are poor for 20 minutes and they score a first and then a second.

“It was poor individual play to gift them to two goals. We had to rely on a penalty and then we threw six players up front to try and get something.

“There’s not a lot to say. My talking will be done a week on Monday. We have a long journey home, a huge thank you to the fans who made the trip.

“We really appreciate that, we never forget it. I promise them there will be better journeys next season.”

