On This Day in 2012 – Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager on a four-year deal on this day in 2012.

The vastly-experienced coach succeeded Fabio Capello, taking the helm aged 64 and racking up his 19th managerial role in a career that began with Halmstads in 1976.

Hodgson was to remain in charge at West Brom for the final two games of the season, before taking over England’s final preparations for Euro 2012.

“Let’s hope we can get everybody behind us and make certain that we work as a team and help the team get the results everyone in England expects and wants,” said Hodgson.

Harry Redknapp had been widely tipped to take the England helm, but instead Hodgson claimed the role.

Roy Hodgson at Euro 2016 as England boss (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hodgson’s England reached the Euro 2012 quarter-finals, only to exit following a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy after a goalless encounter.

England were praised for their defensive organisation, but any progress did not last.

They were eliminated at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup after picking up just one point from three games, failing to reach the knockout phase of the global tournament for the first time since 1958.

Hodgson’s England tenure came to a disappointing end two years later, with his side crashing out of Euro 2016 following a shock 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the last 16.

Now aged 74, Hodgson has continued his long-running managerial career by taking the helm at Watford, following four fruitful years at Crystal Palace.