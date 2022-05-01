Bees head north with no fear and hope to sting Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Bees head north with no fear and hope to sting Manchester United

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Thomas Frank hopes his players rise to the challenge on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Frank wants his players to ignore Manchester United’s big names and express themselves as Brentford look to secure a historic victory at Old Trafford.

Last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off winners are all but certain to beat the drop and secure another season of Premier League football having reached the 40-point mark.

Brentford have enjoyed some unforgettable moments during their first top-flight campaign since 1947 and hope to enjoy another at out-of-sorts United on Monday evening.

The Bees have rarely come up against the Red Devils down the decades, making the occasion all the more exciting as they attempt to win at Old Trafford for the first time since 1938.

“It’s 11 vs 11,” Brentford boss Frank said. “I know they have a fantastic history and big names on the back of their shirts but it’s about going there, expressing ourselves, and trying to do our best.

“We want to go into every game with confidence and belief that you can do something.

“We are not going there with fear. If we could win there, it would be unbelievable.”

This is Brentford’s first competitive match at Old Trafford since 1975, but Frank’s side did get a taste of playing there ahead of the Premier League season.

The sides played out a 2-2 friendly draw in July, when Anthony Elanga’s opener was cancelled out by Shandon Baptiste before Andreas Pereira scored an outrageous volley and Bryan Mbeumo curled home.

Brentford head into this match fresh from a scoreless draw with Tottenham at the end of April – a month which began for them with a remarkable 4-1 triumph at Chelsea.

“It makes it very clear that we can compete in this league,” Frank said of such results.

“I’m proud, the staff are proud, the players are proud, and, I hope, the fans are proud.

Brentford v Newcastle United – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Brentford manager Thomas Frank is proud of his team’s achievements this season (PA

“It’s not that often that a newly-promoted team gets results against the normal top six. We are very pleased with that, but I want to get points against every club.

“I understand the story is bigger if we are drawing 3-3 against Liverpool or beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It is that consistency that makes me the proudest overall.”

Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard have been training ahead of the trip to Old Trafford following shin and head injuries respectively.

Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos are out with hamstring complaints, while Mathias Jorgensen, Frank Onyeka and striker Saman Ghoddos also remain absent.

