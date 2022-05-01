On This Day in 2016: Title delight for Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
On This Day in 2016: Title delight for Leicester

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 12:16 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 6:02 am
Handout video grab taken from the Twitter feed of Christian Fuchs @FuchsOfficial of Leicester players at Jamie Vardy’s house in Melton Mowbray reacting to wining the Premier League (@FuchsOfficial/Twitter)
Handout video grab taken from the Twitter feed of Christian Fuchs @FuchsOfficial of Leicester players at Jamie Vardy's house in Melton Mowbray reacting to wining the Premier League (@FuchsOfficial/Twitter)

Leicester were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in the club’s history on this day in 2016.

Ranked as 5,000-1 outsiders to win the title at the start of the season, it looked like the Foxes would struggle to beat the drop never mind push on up the table under Nigel Pearson’s successor Claudio Ranieri.

But having lost 19 matches the previous season, City fell to just three defeats on the way to a stunning Premier League triumph under the Italian.

Leicester were deserved champions having won at both Manchester City and Tottenham, while an unbeaten run from mid-February proved beyond any doubt they had the nerve to finish the job.

In the end, a little help from the previous Premier League winners Chelsea helped complete their rise from relegation fodder to champions.

Leicester City 2015/16 Barclays Premier League Champions Parade
Leicester celebrate their Premier League title triumph (PA)

Second-half goals from Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard secured a 2-2 draw and finally down second-placed Tottenham’s charge on a night of high drama that the players watched unfold from Jamie Vardy’s home.

Foxes fans coined the chant ‘Jamie Vardy’s having a party’ and the top scorer had quite the shindig in Melton Mowbray, where videos showed the group celebrating wildly as the title was confirmed.

Ranieri’s experience was more tranquil having flown back from Italy after visiting his 96-year-old mother in Rome return home in time to watch Tottenham draw with his family.

“I am very, very happy now because maybe if I won this title at the beginning of my career maybe I would forget,” Ranieri, then 64, said. “Now I am an old man I can feel it much better.

“I said every time I am very happy for the fans, for the chairman and for all the Leicester community. I don’t know the secret. The players, the heart, the soul and how they play.”

