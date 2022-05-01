Jim Goodwin says young guns going for it is a positive for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jim Goodwin says young guns going for it is a positive for Aberdeen

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 12:32 pm
Jim Goodwin is encouraged by Aberdeen’s youngsters (PA)
Jim Goodwin is encouraged by Aberdeen's youngsters (PA)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was full of praise for his young guns after the Dons overcame Dundee to all but secure their cinch Premiership status after a disappointing campaign.

Lewis Ferguson’s 73rd-minute penalty proved decisive, but in a week where SFWA Young Player of the Year Calvin Ramsay was linked with a move to the  Premier League, Goodwin lauded the contribution of all his younger players.

Ramsay, Jack Mackenzie and Connor Barron have become first choice picks for the Dons, and Goodwin said: “In a disappointing campaign, there have been positives and some of the young players are the positives we should look at.

“Jack Mackenzie has had real problems with injuries but he’s got a great attitude and real professionalism.

“There are some positives from what has been a poor campaign and hopefully those guys will improve continuously.”

Dundee’s Mark McGhee insisted his side will have to dig their own way out of trouble if they are to bridge the five-point gap to St Johnstone and lift themselves from the bottom of the table.

Asked if the Perth side’s loss to St Mirren kept his side alive, he said: “We can’t rely on St Johnstone to lose their three remaining games.

“We’ve too much respect for them – we don’t know the nature of their defeat today.

“The only thing we can control is our own three games and if we can win all of them, I think we have a chance of being in the play-offs.

“There’s still positivity, if not a little bit of disappointment after today’s result.

“We’ve shown what we’re capable of and have to take that into the last three games and see where it takes us.”

