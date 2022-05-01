Salford sweating on Matty Lund ahead of Mansfield clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Salford sweating on Matty Lund ahead of Mansfield clash

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 1:06 pm
Matty Lund (right) could be a doubt for Salford (Richard Sellers/PA)
Matty Lund (right) could be a doubt for Salford (Richard Sellers/PA)

Salford will check on Matty Lund ahead of their must-win clash with Mansfield on Monday.

The midfielder was forced off just after half-time during last weekend’s tumultuous win over Oldham after picking up a knock.

Donald Love, who had dropped to the bench, could replace Lund if he is unable to start while Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny continue to build up their fitness after returning to training.

Salford must win both their remaining matches if they are to have a chance of sneaking into the play-offs.

Mansfield could move into the automatic promotion places with victory.

Veteran midfielder Stephen Quinn is touch and go because of the hip problem that forced him to miss Tuesday’s victory over Stevenage.

George Lapslie put in an excellent performance in place of Quinn but could find himself back on the bench.

Captain Ollie Clarke remains sidelined with a groin injury but is set to return to training over the coming week, while Rhys Oates (thigh) could be a doubt.

