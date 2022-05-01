Celtic maintain the advantage in title race after Parkhead draw with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Celtic maintain the advantage in title race after Parkhead draw with Rangers

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 2:10 pm Updated: May 1, 2022, 2:20 pm
Celtic’s Jota scores against Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic's Jota scores against Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic took a giant step towards clinching the cinch Premiership title with an absorbing 1-1 draw against Old Firm rivals Rangers at Parkhead.

The Light Blues, beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final in Germany on Thursday night, started positively but  in the 20th minute Portuguese attacker Jota volleyed past Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor from close range.

Striker Fashion Sakala levelled in the 68th minute with a powerful drive but the draw keeps Rangers six points behind the Hoops with only three fixtures remaining – and with Celtic having a superior goal difference of 19 it would take a notable and unlikely turnaround to keep the title at Ibrox.

With such an important second leg against the German side looming, and the league title almost a forlorn hope, there had been speculation around Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team selection – but the Dutchman chose a strong side.

Midfielder Steven Davis and Scott Arfield and Sakala replaced Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Wright, with Joe Aribo the most central striker.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou kept the same side which started the 2-0 win at Ross County last week, with Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi again preferred to Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis..

There were only around 700 Rangers fans allowed inside the 60,000-capacity stadium, drowned out by an expectant home support who watched the Ibrox side make the better start.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
There were only 700 Rangers fans inside Parkhead (PA)

In the 12th minute Ryan Kent volleyed a cross from captain James Tavernier past the post from 12 yards when he should have at least tested Hoops keeper Joe Hart, who then had to deal with a decent long-range drive from the attacker.

The home crowd vented frustration at their side but that soon turned to cheers when Jota, on loan from Benfica, got away from Gers defender Borna Barisic and knocked in a cross from Daizen Maeda.

In the 31st minute, after Arfield had conceded possession, Jota headed a cross from midfielder Reo Hatate over the bar.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic’s Greg Taylor (right) and Daizen Maeda (left) celebrate the openng goal (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Govan men worked their way back into the game but Celtic should have added to their lead. Unmarked Furuhashi, from an offside move, hooked a shot over the bar from a cross from Maeda, who then headed past the post with only McGregor to beat.

Rangers started the second half with promise and defender Connor Goldson blasted over the bar following a James Tavernier corner, before Maeda hastily flashed a shot over, another good chance wasted at the other end.

Postecoglou made a triple substitution on the hour mark with Giakoumakis, Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton replacing Furuhashi, Hatate and Matthew O’Riley.

For Rangers, Davis was replaced by Ryan Jack, with Wright on for Aribo, and four minutes later the visitors were level when Sakala combined with Kent before rifling a low drive past Hart at his near post.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
The Rangers players celebrate the equaliser (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Celtic keeper perhaps should have done better but he then tipped a powerful drive from the Zambia international over the bar, with Sakala then heading the subsequent corner over.

The game went from end to end at a ferocious pace.

In the 74th minute a Celtic penalty claim – when Rogic’s cross struck John Lundstram – was ignored by referee John Beaton, before Liel Abada replaced Maeda.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Referee John Beaton turned down Celtic penalty appeals (Jane Barlow/PA)

It was a frantic finish with Rangers going all out for the win they needed to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Hart then made a terrific save from Arfield before gathering Jack’s shot from the rebound and then Sakala struck the post after being put through by Arfield.

The Gers midfielder was replaced by  Amad Diallo, who was immediately booked for bringing down Abada as he broke on a counter – the Israeli winger then putting the ball in the net with the flag up for offside well beforehand.

The final whistle ended a pulsating encounter, with Celtic all but champions.

