Andy Crosby likely to resist making changes for Port Vale’s game against Newport

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 3:48 pm
Interim Port Vale manager Andy Crosby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Interim Port Vale boss Andy Crosby is likely to resist making changes against Newport, despite the Valiants’ automatic promotion hopes being hit by successive defeats to Bristol Rovers and Walsall.

Vale took 25 points from nine Sky Bet League Two games before losing at home to Rovers on Easter Monday.

Wing-back James Gibbons has recovered from ankle ligament damage, and midfielder Tom Pett got 70 minutes under his belt against Walsall following hamstring trouble.

Vale’s automatic promotion ambitions are back in their own hands after Saturday’s results, and victory will almost certainly take them into third spot before their final game at league leaders Exeter.

Newport have only pride to play for after their play-off bid was ended by three straight defeats.

Exiles boss James Rowberry could freshen up his starting line-up with next season in mind.

Rowberry has to decide whether to involve loan signings Finn Azaz and Oli Cooper, the latter having recovered from a groin injury, while Robbie Willmott (knee) is definitely out.

Dominic Telford is out of contract this summer, but Rowberry has pledged County will do everything possible to keep League Two’s top scorer at the club.

