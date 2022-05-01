Manchester United’s WSL win over West Ham pressure back on city rivals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United put the pressure back on Manchester City in the race for Champions League qualification with a 3-0 victory over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

City moved back ahead of their local rivals by beating Brighton 7-2 on Saturday and still have things in their own hands with games against Birmingham and Reading to come, while United face title favourites Chelsea in their final match next weekend.

United took the lead in the 12th minute at Leigh Sports Village when Leah Galton’s cross was headed in by Martha Thomas, and their advantage was doubled eight minutes later through an own goal from Grace Fisk.

Three big points from our last home game of the season! 👏👏👏#MUWomen | #FAWSL pic.twitter.com/EdRPf0Kzyq — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 1, 2022

Galton sealed the points early in the second half when she got on the end of a cross from Alessia Russo.

Arsenal hammered Aston Villa 7-0 to close back to within a point of Chelsea at the top of the table.

It was only two at half-time, both courtesy of Vivianne Miedema, but Arsenal put Villa to the sword in the second half.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead celebrates scoring her side’s fourth goal of the game with team-mate Catlin Foord (Steve Paston/PA)

Rachel Corsie put the ball into her own net in the 52nd minute after Miedema’s shot had hit the crossbar and there were further goals from Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius before Nikita Parris converted a last-minute penalty.

Struggling Leicester secured a valuable point in a goalless draw with Reading.

The Foxes had lost six their previous six games, conceding an average of more than five goals on each occasion.